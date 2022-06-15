OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen Purchases 32,600 Shares

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at C$688,984.

Craig Joseph Nelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of OceanaGold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00.

OGC opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.41.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$361.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2880069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

