OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen Purchases 32,600 Shares

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at C$688,984.
Craig Joseph Nelsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of OceanaGold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00.
OGC opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.41.
OGC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.
About OceanaGold (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.