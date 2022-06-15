O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.74 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day moving average of $200.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

