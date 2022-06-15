Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

