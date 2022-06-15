O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $293,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,243,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.49 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

