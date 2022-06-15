O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases New Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.