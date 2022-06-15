O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

