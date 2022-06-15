O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,884 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

