O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases Shares of 6,233 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

