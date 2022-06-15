O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

