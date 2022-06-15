O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 50,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $87.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

