Qtron Investments LLC Invests $656,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

