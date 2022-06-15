Qtron Investments LLC Invests $626,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.33.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average is $432.51. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

