Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

