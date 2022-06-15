Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hologic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 692,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

