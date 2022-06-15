Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $680,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

