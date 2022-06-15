Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,819 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hasbro by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hasbro by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.17 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

