Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.