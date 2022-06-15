Qtron Investments LLC Sells 228 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after purchasing an additional 483,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.34. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.