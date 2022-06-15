Qtron Investments LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

