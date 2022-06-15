Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.78% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.