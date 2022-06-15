Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.63.

Shares of TMQ opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.61. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.34.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

