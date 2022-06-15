Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 30,954 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

