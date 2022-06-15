Qtron Investments LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,215 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.