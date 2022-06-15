Qtron Investments LLC Invests $894,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.07 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

