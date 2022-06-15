Qtron Investments LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

