Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 548,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 580,073 shares of company stock valued at $61,939,180. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.