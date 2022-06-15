Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.82% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 219.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 383.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19.

