Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 56,679 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 1,150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.50% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $451,000.

KGRN opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

