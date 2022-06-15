Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 236.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRBP opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.71. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven, end-to-end allogenic cell therapy company, develops multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

