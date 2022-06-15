Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Increases By 92.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,924.0 days.
Shares of BDRFF opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF)
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.