Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Increases By 92.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the May 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,924.0 days.

Shares of BDRFF opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

