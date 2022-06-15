Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 92.1% in May

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,177,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYXH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

