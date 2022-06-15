Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Up 91.7% in May

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

