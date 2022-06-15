Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

