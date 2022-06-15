SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Short Interest Up 90.6% in May

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $742.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.45. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

