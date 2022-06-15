Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.89

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 3390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

