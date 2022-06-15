Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.13

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.