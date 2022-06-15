Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.60

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 8554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.70) to GBX 1,442 ($17.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.56) to GBX 1,295 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.39) to GBX 1,650 ($20.03) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 57.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 153.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 112,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

