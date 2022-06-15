Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.60

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 8554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.70) to GBX 1,442 ($17.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.56) to GBX 1,295 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.39) to GBX 1,650 ($20.03) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
