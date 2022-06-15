Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.25

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 12031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

