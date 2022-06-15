Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.25

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 12031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
