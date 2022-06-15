Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.90

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

