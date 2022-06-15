GAP (NYSE:GPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 78540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

