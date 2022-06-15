Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.14

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 5055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 552,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,017,600. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

