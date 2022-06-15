Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.73

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.73 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 1445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.40.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

