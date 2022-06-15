Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.37

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

