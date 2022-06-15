Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.59

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.