Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,993 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $941,629. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.