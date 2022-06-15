Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $28,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 172,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

