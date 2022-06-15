Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,122,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 396,467 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.