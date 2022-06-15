Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.