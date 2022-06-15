Horizon Investments LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

