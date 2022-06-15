Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.